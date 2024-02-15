Statewide: Illinois limits local control of wind, solar farms

A new law in Illinois put more pressure on local governments to allow wind and solar farms. It's part of the state's effort at reaching in goal of 100% clean energy by the middle of the century.

But opponents argue the state is trampling on local control. They've backed tighter zoning rules for where the green projects could go. Regulators indicated local land use restrictions have limited development.

We'll hear from both sides on this episode of Statewide.

Also:

* The beer industry is slowly making strides in leadership diversity. Wayne Pratt visits with two female head brewers.

* Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton discusses her series of "We Chats" that are described as casual conversations about what women need to achieve financial freedom.

Maureen McKinney / NPR Illinois Ashley Krstulovich teaches yoga and meditation to a group of women at the Helping Hands of Springfield shelter.

* Maureen McKinney tells us about a Springfield homeless shelter offering yoga to women.

* We travel to a Catholic school in Chicago's western suburbs as a private school tuition program is set to end.

* Emily Hays has more on a new state literacy plan that calls for more teaching of phonetics.

* Peter Medlin takes us to the second largest school district in the state to see how it's handling an increase in migrant students.

* We look for answers in the town of Ford Heights, where residents are taxed for library services, even though a library hasn't existed in 30 years.

* We hear about the latest health care Bill of the Month.

* Cianna Greaves visited the Swedish American Museum to see how Semlor buns are made.

