State Week: Trump stays on the Illinois ballot

A group of voters is challenging Donald Trump's presidential candidacy based on the Constitution's 14th Amendment as it deals with insurrectionists. But the Illinois State Board of Elections refused to remove Trump from the March primary ballot. Board members also rejected an attempt to disqualify Joe Biden.

Now, the issue will be decided in the courts. A suit was filed in Cook County this week and the U.S. Supreme Court will hear a similar case from Colorado.

Our panel discussion also focuses on the Democratic National Convention scheduled for Chicago this summer and what problems could surface.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Amanda Vinicky from WTTW's Chicago Tonight.