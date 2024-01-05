© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
State Week: Gun registry numbers, DCFS change and Madigan trial delayed

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS
Published January 5, 2024 at 12:59 PM CST
State Week 23 logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois

In the first week of 2024, we learned how many owners of assault weapons complied with a new registration law, Gov. J.B. Pritzker named a new Department of Children and Family Services Director and former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan had his corruption trial delayed.

Our panel discusses those issues and recaps some new laws now in effect.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Illinois Public Radio statehouse reporter Mawa Iqbal.

