© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Website with Pop-up Ad
×
Image Alt Text

State Week: The year in review

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIAmanda Vinicky
Published December 27, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST
State Week 23 logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois

From the influx of migrants to Chicago to court battles over legislation, 2023 was a headline-making year in Illinois.

Both the state and city struggled to care for asylum seekers being sent from Texas. Illinois became the first state to abolish cash bail. And, a ban on assault weapons and high capacity magazines took effect.

We discuss those topics and more on our year-end episode.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Chicago Tonight's Amanda Vinicky.

Illinois
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
See stories by Charles N. Wheeler III
Amanda Vinicky
Amanda Vinicky moved to Chicago Tonight on WTTW-TV PBS in 2017.
See stories by Amanda Vinicky