State Week: The year in review

From the influx of migrants to Chicago to court battles over legislation, 2023 was a headline-making year in Illinois.

Both the state and city struggled to care for asylum seekers being sent from Texas. Illinois became the first state to abolish cash bail. And, a ban on assault weapons and high capacity magazines took effect.

We discuss those topics and more on our year-end episode.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Chicago Tonight's Amanda Vinicky.