State Week: Illinois and corruption

Former longtime Chicago Alderman Ed Burke was convicted this week on charges that included racketeering and attempted extortion. Prosecutors said Burke used his authority in efforts to gain business for his private law firm and other actions.

It was the fourth major case tied to public corruption that moved through Chicago's federal courthouse this year. On this episode, we discuss the Burke case and how voters view Illinois' history corruption.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and WBEZ reporter Dave McKinney.

