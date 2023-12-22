© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
State Week: Illinois and corruption

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIDave McKinney
Published December 22, 2023 at 12:37 PM CST
Former longtime Chicago Alderman Ed Burke was convicted this week on charges that included racketeering and attempted extortion. Prosecutors said Burke used his authority in efforts to gain business for his private law firm and other actions.

It was the fourth major case tied to public corruption that moved through Chicago's federal courthouse this year. On this episode, we discuss the Burke case and how voters view Illinois' history corruption.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and WBEZ reporter Dave McKinney.
Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
Dave McKinney
