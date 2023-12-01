© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
State Week: Pritzker and the state's economy

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIGreg Hinz
Published December 1, 2023 at 7:57 AM CST
Gov. J.B. Pritzker talked about the state's business climate and more during a Crain's Chicago Business luncheon. The governor touted recent announcements of jobs being added, especially at new manufacturing sites. We'll talk about Pritzker's economic record.

Also, the number of migrants sleeping outside in Chicago is reportedly declining. But more asylum seekers are arriving each day.

And we remember former Illinois Senate President James "Pate" Philip, who died last month at 93.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Crain's columnist Greg Hinz.

Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
Greg Hinz
Greg Hinz is a politics and columnist for Crain's Chicago Business.
