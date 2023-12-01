State Week: Pritzker and the state's economy

Gov. J.B. Pritzker talked about the state's business climate and more during a Crain's Chicago Business luncheon. The governor touted recent announcements of jobs being added, especially at new manufacturing sites. We'll talk about Pritzker's economic record.

Also, the number of migrants sleeping outside in Chicago is reportedly declining. But more asylum seekers are arriving each day.

And we remember former Illinois Senate President James "Pate" Philip, who died last month at 93.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Crain's columnist Greg Hinz.