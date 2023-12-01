© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

LaHood is only Illinois Republican voting in favor of expelling George Santos from Congress

WCBU | By Tim Shelley
Published December 1, 2023 at 11:11 AM CST
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves the Capitol after being expelled from the House of Representatives, Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Washington. The House has voted to expel Santos following a critical ethics report on his conduct that included converting campaign donations for his own use, making him just the sixth member in the chamber’s history to be ousted by his colleagues. Expulsion requires support from two-third of the House. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Stephanie Scarbrough/AP
/
AP
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves the Capitol after being expelled from the House of Representatives, Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Washington. The House has voted to expel Santos following a critical ethics report on his conduct that included converting campaign donations for his own use, making him just the sixth member in the chamber’s history to be ousted by his colleagues. Expulsion requires support from two-third of the House. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

16th District congressman Darin LaHood was the only Illinois Republican voting to expel embattled New York representative George Santos from Congress.

The rare resolution to remove Santos from his seat passed 311 to 114 Friday morning, with more than 100 Republicans joining Democrats. Santos is just the sixth congressman ever removed, according to NPR.

Santos faces federal criminal charges related to campaign spending. A House Ethics Committee report also condemned the New York Republican's behavior.

Illinois Republican representatives Mary Miller and Mike Bost voted against Santos' expulsion.

WCBU – Made Possible By You
We depend on your support to keep telling stories like this one. You – together with donors across the NPR Network – create a more informed public. Fact by fact, story by story. Please take a moment to donate now and fund the local news our community needs. Your support truly makes a difference.

Illinois
Tim Shelley
Tim is the News Director at WCBU Peoria Public Radio.
See stories by Tim Shelley