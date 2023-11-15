Central Illinois rattled by a small earthquake

A small earthquake centered near the LaSalle-Peru area hit central Illinois early Wednesday morning. Police say it led to numerous 9-1-1 calls about shaking or rattling homes but no reported damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey website says the 3.6 magnitude quake happened at 4:41:55 A.M. and placed the epicenter about a mile and a half south-southeast of Standard, IL.

According to media reports, a USGS spokesman says shaking was felt as far as southern Wisconsin, southeast Iowa and northwest Indiana.

