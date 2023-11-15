© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Central Illinois rattled by a small earthquake

Northern Public Radio
Published November 15, 2023 at 2:30 PM CST
USGS

A small earthquake centered near the LaSalle-Peru area hit central Illinois early Wednesday morning. Police say it led to numerous 9-1-1 calls about shaking or rattling homes but no reported damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey website says the 3.6 magnitude quake happened at 4:41:55 A.M. and placed the epicenter about a mile and a half south-southeast of Standard, IL.

According to media reports, a USGS spokesman says shaking was felt as far as southern Wisconsin, southeast Iowa and northwest Indiana.
Tags
Illinois U.S. Geological SurveyIllinois earthquake