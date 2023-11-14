© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
State and local law enforcement are probing spending at embattled public TV station WTVP

WCBU | By Tim Shelley
Published November 14, 2023 at 7:03 PM CST
Tim Shelley
Tim Shelley
/
WCBU
The Peoria-based station WTVP slashed $1.5 million from its $5 million budget partly as a result of alleged inappropriate spending. Nine employees were laid off, and Peoria magazine was placed on indefinite hiatus.

Both the Illinois attorney general's office and Peoria Police Department are now asking questions about the "questionable, improper, or unauthorized" spending at WTVP.

In a press release Tuesday, the public television station confirmed it received a request for information from the attorney general's office pertaining to its ongoing internal review into that spending.

The station says it is in communication and cooperating with the office.

WTVP said a police report was also filed regarding the ongoing internal review. The station said it is also cooperating with the Peoria Police Department's ongoing investigation.

The station slashed $1.5 million from its $5 million budget partly as a result of that alleged inappropriate spending. Nine employees were laid off, and Peoria magazine was placed on indefinite hiatus.

This story will be updated.

Illinois
Tim Shelley
Tim is the News Director at WCBU Peoria Public Radio.
