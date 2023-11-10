© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
State Week: Fall session roundup

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIMike MiletichBrenden Moore
Published November 10, 2023 at 12:58 PM CST
Illinois lawmakers left plenty on the table in their just completed fall session.

While a compromise resulted in passage of a nuclear power plan, measures dealing with gun control, private school scholarships and legislative staff unionization stalled.

We discuss some of these issues and which ones might get more attention in the spring.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler, WAND-TV's Mike Miletich and Lee Enterprises statehouse reporter Brenden Moore.

Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
Mike Miletich
Brenden Moore
