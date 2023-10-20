State Week: Governor leaves the door open to extending private school tax credits

At an appearance Thursday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker was asked where he stands on the voucher program known as Invest In Kids. Pritzker angered teachers unions when he said he would support it if lawmakers send legislation to his desk.

The program, which began under former Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner, provides a tax credit to help students attend private or parochial schools. While supporters say it gives parents more choice in their kids' education, opponents argue the program is anti-public education and fails to promote equality and inclusivity.

We also discuss other issues likely to come in the fall session, which begins next week.

Other topics include a St. Louis organization is interested in housing migrants from Chicago to help offset the city's declining population, Illinois sets a deadline for undocumented seniors to sign up for a state health program and we get an update on legislative staff unionization.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Alex Degman, a statehouse reporter for WBEZ/Illinois Public Radio.