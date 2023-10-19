Statewide: Escape from Dachau

On this episode, we go back to before World War Two. Kathe Mueller Slonim wrote a memoir about her grandfather's escape from the Dachau concentration camp. But it wasn't printed until after her death.

We visit with Slonim's daughter, who explains how her family was able to survive.

Also:

* Tim Shelley talks with a victim of a major botulism outbreak in Peoria. It happened 40 years ago.

* Cole Longcor speaks with Bridgette Fox, Written Managing Editor of the Northern Star, about the student-run paper's apology to Paul McCartney. The newspaper helped spread the 'Paul Is Dead' rumor in the late 60's.

* St. Louis might become a relocation spot for migrants who have arrived in Chicago. Esther Yoon Ji-Kang reports.

* Yvonne Boose of WNIJ introduces us to a Sycamore girl who is part of an international journalism program.

Sheila Brummer/Iowa Public Radio



* We bring you more information about the Chicago Art Institute and a dispute over items allegedly stolen by the Nazis.

* Rich Egger explains a new musical composition will be unveiled this weekend in Macomb, in honor of the late civil rights leader Rev. Dr. C.T. Vivan.

* Sheila Brummer with Harvest Public Media reports on the annual monarch butterfly migration.