Statewide: Migrants and prenatal care

On this episode, we hear one woman's storyas she made her way to the U.S., and eventually Chicago, all the while pregnant. Many of those expectant mothers are not getting prenatal care.

* A group of volunteers and one landlord are working to move some migrants into housing.

* NPR's Cheryl Corley attended a meeting of women, all over 40, as part of Double Dutch playdate.

* Jane Carlson tells us about a Galesburg theater hosting a scary film that hits close to home.

* Harvest Public Media's Grant Gerlock explains why some rural first responders are concerned about pipeline projects in the Midwest.

* Cole Longcor talks with Prof. David Molitor, Director of Gies Health Initiatives at the University of Illinois, about a study on wildfire smoke and the link to suicides.

* Farrah Anderson investigates the Champaign Police Department not following domestic violence reporting laws.

* Maureen McKinney speaks with Tania Haigh, founder and executive director of the #KidsToo movement, with an aim of preventing and educating about child sex abuse.

* Peter Medlin reports on reforms to developmental education at community colleges.