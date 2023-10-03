© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Republican Ray Estrada withdraws from the Illinois 17th Congressional District race

WGLT | By Eric Stock
Published October 3, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT
The Dome of the U.S. Capitol Building at sunset seen from Upper Senate Park in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik/AP
/
AP
The Dome of the U.S. Capitol Building at sunset seen from Upper Senate Park in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The first Republican candidate who filed for a congressional district in central and northern Illinois in the 2024 election has dropped out of the race.

Ray Estrada, a Galesburg businessman, said in an email he's postponing his campaign for the 17th Congressional District.

“It saddens me to withdraw from the race, but after careful consideration and discussions with my family, I feel the timing is wrong for my candidacy this election cycle and I have decided to postpone my campaign for Congress in the 17th Congressional District in Illinois to focus my time on my family and my philanthropic endeavors,” Estrada said.

First-term Democrat Eric Sorensen was elected to the seat last year.

The only other Republican candidate who has announced a bid for the 17th Congressional District in next year's election is retired circuit court judge Joe McGraw from the Rockford area.

Longtime state legislator Dan Brady of Bloomington explored a run for that congressional seal, but decided against it.

The 17th Congressional District stretches from Bloomington-Normal west to the Quad Cities and north to Rockford.

Eric Stock
Eric Stock is the News Director at WGLT. You can contact Eric at ejstoc1@ilstu.edu.
