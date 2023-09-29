© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
State Week: Election officials try to get ahead of misinformation

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIPeter Hancock
Published September 29, 2023 at 9:15 AM CDT
On this episode, misinformation campaigns that are designed to sow doubt and fear in people are likely to show up again as the country heads into another cycle. This week, several local election officials held events to call out that activity before it starts.

They laid out the efforts that are made to ensure fairness and accuracy.

Also, the Illinois House Speaker appears on board with an effort to unionize legislative staff. And, we hear about rules for registering what are often referred to as assault weapons. The state has banned the sale of those guns and those who currently have them are requiring to list with them with the Illinois State Police.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois Reporter Peter Hancock.

Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
Peter Hancock
Peter Hancock joined the Capitol News Illinois team as a reporter in January 2019.
