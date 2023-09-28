Statewide: Immigration advocates want more action from the Biden Administration

The president agreed expand work permits for asylum seekers from Venezuela. But what about those coming from other countries, including many now in Illinois?

We hear from an advocate wanting expanded protections enabling all undocumented immigrants to find work.

Also this week:

* JuanPablo Ramirez Franco reports on cutbacks in energy assistance money and what that could mean for low income households this winter.

* Emily Hays has details on two school buildings forced to close in Decatur due to structural concerns.

* Sean Crawford speaks with Professor Brian Gaines about democracy and political polarization. A summit on those topics and more is set for Springfield Oct. 9-10.

* Eric Schmid looks at infrastructure needs along the Mississippi River and some concerns over the climate impact of river transportation.

* Michelle O'Neill with WVIK reports mitigation efforts helped reduce flood damage along the river this year.

* Maureen McKinney speaks with counselor Tiffany Stevens about a mental health crisis among young people and the pressures that have caused it.

* Harvest Public Media's Rae Solomon tells us about the Farm to School movement and the federal investment behind it.