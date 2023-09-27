© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Wisconsin man dead after crash on Interstate 39 near El Paso

WGLT | By Ryan Denham
Published September 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT
An ambulance with its lights and sirens on. The text "WGLT Police and Fire" is laid on top of the photo.

A Wisconsin man is dead after an SUV and semitrailer truck collided Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 39 south of El Paso.

The crash happened around 4:43 p.m. Wednesday on southbound I-39 near mile marker 13, authorities said. The Wisconsin man was dead at the scene.

State Police and the Woodford County coroner's office are investigating. More information is expected to be released Thursday morning.

Illinois
Ryan Denham
Ryan Denham is the digital content director for WGLT.
