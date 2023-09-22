© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
State Week: Illinois ends cash bail

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIMawa Iqbal
Published September 22, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT
State Week 23 logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois

After months of negotiations and waiting, along with legal challenges, this week Illinois became the first state to do away with cash bail. Supporters say it will bring more fairness to the criminal justice system. But critics argue it could lead to more crime.

We discuss the implementation of the new law and potential concerns. Also, the Biden Administration approves faster work authorizations for Venezuelan migrants seeking asylum in cities like Chicago. And, we detail reporting on crisis pregnancy centers in Illinois.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Illinois Public Radio's Mawa Iqbal.

Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
Mawa Iqbal
Mawa is a statehouse reporter, covering the Illinois legislature for WBEZ and Illinois Public Radio.
