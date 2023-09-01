State Week: Nuclear power bill veto; seeking help for migrant families

Earlier this summer, Gov. JB Pritzker sided with environmentalists and rejected a plan that would have lifted a decades-old moratorium on nuclear power reactor construction.

Supporters were surprised, as it had attained bi-partisan support in the legislature. The measure was geared toward smaller, modular nuclear reactors. But the governor said it was written too broadly.

We discuss the future for nuclear power in Illinois and whether or not the legislation could be brought back in the General Assembly.

Also, the governor and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson want the Biden Administration to help with the issue of migrants streaming into Illinois, specifically Chicago. They want the families to have work authorization, so they can support themselves. But the White House has yet to take action.

Meanwhile, roughly 14,000 asylum seekers have arrived in Chicago over the past year. There are concerns the city won't be able to handle the growing number of individuals unless changes are made.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and the Chicago Tribune reporter Dan Petrella.

