State Week: A guilty verdict in the Mapes trial; White Sox could be looking for a new home

A federal jury found former Illinois House Chief of Staff Tim Mapes guilty of perjury and obstruction of justice. He was accused of lying to a grand jury investigating his former boss, Michael Madigan.

On this episode, we discuss the implications of the verdict as Madigan is set to go on trial next year.

Also, reports say the Chicago White Sox could be looking for a new place to play when the team's lease at Guaranteed Rate Field expires. The team could consider a move from the city's south side and, possibly, to another state.

The stadium was built more than 30 years ago after a big legislative push to keep the team. But that would be a harder sell this time.

Our panel features host Sean Crawford, Professor Emeritus (and White Sox fan) Charlie Wheeler and WBEZ reporter Dave McKinney.