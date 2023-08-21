Brace for the heat this week

This week could bring temperatures that make it feel like the triple digits. The National Weather Service has issued several heat-related advisories for northern Illinois.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday.

An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect from Wednesday morning through Thursday night.

The National Weather Service says for the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105 are expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot and humid conditions with heat index values of 110 to 115 possible, with the hottest conditions on Wednesday.

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses.