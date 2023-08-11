State Week: A win for Illinois' assault weapons ban; Mapes trial begins

The state's highest court handed down a decision Friday that keeps the state's ban on the sale of assault weapons and large capacity magazines in place.

The outcome was expected at the state level, although it was surprising that a Democrat, Justice Mary K. O'Brien, dissenting. She was elected last year with support from Gov. JB Pritzker, who backed the law.

Most expect the toughest challenge for the law at the federal level.

Also, the trial for the one-time Chief of Staff to former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan began this week. Tim Mapes is accused of lying to a grand jury investigating his previous boss.

And conservative donor Richard Uihlein suffered a defeat in Ohio, where he funded a ballot measure.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler, WBEZ reporter Dave McKinney and Greg Hinz, politics reporter and columnist for Crain's Chicago Business.

