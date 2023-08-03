© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Illinois

Statewide: Native American history in schools

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published August 3, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT
On this episode, we learn about a new law that will require taching of Native American history in K-12 schools, starting in the 2024-25 academic year. We examine what it means for Native American students.

Also, a report on the legacy of Federal Indian Boarding Schools. Those stories and more on Statewide.

This week:

* We talk with peach growers about the difficult year for their crops.

Chris Eckert examines a peach tree.
Brian Munoz/St. Louis Public Radio
Chris Eckert, president of Eckert’s Inc., assesses some of his peaches on July 12 at the orchard in Belleville.

* Rich Egger of TriStates Public Radio has more on budget difficulties at Western Illinois University.

* Peter Medlin of WNIJ has more on adding Native American history to the school curriculum.

* Peter Medlin also tells us about policies that took Native children from their parents and communities in the 1800s.

* Lyndsay Jones reports on an effort supporting a federal constitutional amendments convention and some Illinois lawmakers who are involved.

* Michelle O'Neill has more on a new approach to presenting art that just finished an exhibit in the Quad Cities.

* Tim Shelley reports on budget cuts planned for Bradley University.

* Charlie Schlenker gives us the craft beer landscape in McLean County.

* We also hear about rising costs that have led to "beer-flation."

Illinois
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford