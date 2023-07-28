State Week: New AFSCME deal; Audit shows $5.2 billion in overpayments

On this episode, the AFSCME union ratified its new contract with the State of Illinois, setting up pay raises for workers and effort to improve hiring and retention. The union represents about 35,000 state employees.

An audit of the Illinois Department of Employment Security found $5.2 billion in overpayments made during the pandemic, when aid was quickly being funneled to workers and businesses. Some of the funds went to the incarcerated and even the deceased.

Also, a recap of the governor's trade mission and his efforts to tout clean energy initiatives, an update on a controversial CO2 pipeline project and a more concentrated effort to end homelessness.

Our panel includes host Sean Crawford, the State Journal-Register's Patrick Keck and Capitol News Illinois' Peter Hancock.