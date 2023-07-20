Statewide: Coming to the aid of migrants

It has been nearly a year since Republican governors began busing migrants to Chicago. Since then, about 11,000 have arrived and the city is struggling to find places for them to stay and keep them safe.

On this episode, we talk with some volunteers trying to fill the gaps.

Also:

* Collin Schoop gives us an overview of a Renew America's Schools grant coming to Illinois.

* Harvest Public Media's Juanpablo Ramirez-Franco has more on tax credits designed to jumpstart the clean energy transition.

* Eva Tesfaye reports on how one Midwest state passed tougher requirements for SNAP benefits, giving an indicator of how national changes could play out.

* Peter Medlin introduces us to a Rockford educator, forced to leave teaching because of lingering COVID-related medical issues.

* We look back at Re. Jesse Jackson's legacy as he steps down as President of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

* Alex Degman breaks down the landmark Illinois Supreme Court decision that allows the elimination of cash bail.

* We hear from a recent high school graduate who has discovered a love of flying.

* Lauren Warnecke takes us to a ceremony honoring Kristian "KP" Philpotts, who lost his life to gun violence.

* We speak with the organizer of Pride In The Pews, an effort to make the Black church more affirming of LGBTQ people.