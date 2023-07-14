State Week: Investigation finds systemic problems in Illinois' developmental centers
Last year, reporting from Lee Enterprises Midwest, Capitol News Illinois and ProPublica discovered incidents of abuse and neglect at the Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center in Anna.
A new investigation has uncovered patient abuse at other state-run facilities housing people with developmental disabilities.
On this episode, we speak with the two journalists reporting the story. Host Sean Crawford is joined by Molly Parker and Beth Hundsdorfer.