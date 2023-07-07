State Week: A year after the shooting that spurred Illinois' assault weapons ban

This week was the one year anniversary of the deadly parade shooting in Highland Park.

We look back at Illinois' response, an assault weapons ban, which is still still winding its way through the courts.

We also examine what Illinois done to ensure abortion access in the state and what lawmakers are considering going forward.

And we recap NASCAR's big day on the streets of Chicago.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by WBEZ's Mawa Iqbal and Michael Puente.