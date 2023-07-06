Statewide: Racism and nursing

A new national report found nearly half of nurses believe racism or discrimination was part of their educational experience. Most nurses, especially those who are Black, also said that they have seen or experienced racism or discrimination from patients and colleagues. We have a report.

Also this week,

* Kristen Schorsch brings us the story of high risk patients in other states winding up in Illinois hospitals.

* Shannon Heffernan provides an update on healthcare in Illinois prisons.

* Rachel Lippmann takes a look at Illinois' legalization of marijuana and whether or not the law has lived up to its promises.

* Rich Egger interviews Illinois Supreme Court Justice Lisa Holder-White, the first Black woman on the court.

* Michelle O'Neill tells us about a project to allow fish to more easily swim upstream along the Mississippi River.

* Harvest Public Media's Juanpablo Ramirez Franco reports on federal money to help communities create urban canopies with trees.

* Following a fatal pileup along I-55 south of Springfield this year due to a dust storm, Sean Crawford speaks with Karen Perry Stillerman with the Union of Concerned Scientists about how sustainable ag practices could prevent a future tragedy.