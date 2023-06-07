Statewide: Illinois saw an increase, but abortions nationwide declined post-Roe

The patchwork of laws involving abortion after last year's U.S. Supreme Court decision has made it difficult for those seeking services and providers to navigate.

Illinois saw a large spike in the number of procedures being performed post-Roe, but it hasn't made up for the decline in other states. Abortion rights supporters worry those without the resources to travel are unable get care. Farah Yousry brings us a report.

Also this week:

* Patrick Smith sits down with Roe Conn of the Cook County Sheriff's Office to discuss a new task force dealing with carjackings.

* Peter Medlin reports it is challenging for many families to find early intervention services for their children with disabilities.

* Republican Illinois Senator Tom Bennett talks about the newly approved budget.

* Galesburg's Cottage Hospital closure also meant the shutdown of a women's health clinic. Eleanor Lindenmayer explains how that's impacted access to birth control in the area.

* Higher Education researcher OiYan Poon explains the debate over affirmative action in college admissions and how it impacts Asian Americans.

* Eric Stock speaks with the widow of a D-Day survivor about his experience.

* Maureen McKinney interviews Paul Botts with The Wetlands Initiative. They discuss a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision impacting wetlands.

* Harvest Public Media's Elizabeth Rembert has the story about auctions, often a social event in rural areas, now turning more online.