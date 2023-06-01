© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Illinois

State Senator Dave Koehler praises education funding in new state budget

WGLT | By Eric Stock,
Joe Deacon
Published June 1, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT
Dave Koelher presiding over Illinois Senate.
Dave Koehler/Facebook
/

State Sen. Dave Koehler is praising the state's recently approved budget, partly because of its boost to higher education funding.

“We know that affordability of higher education is one of the big deterrents for having students come out of high school and pursue a college degree,” Koehler said in an interview WGLT’s Sound Ideas and WCBU’s All Things Peoria.

Koehler is a Democrat from Peoria who represents much of Bloomington-Normal and Peoria and rural areas along and north of Interstate 74.

The $50.6 billion spending plan which state lawmakers passed over the Memorial Day weekend provides an additional $100 million for public universities and community colleges and sets aside $100 million more for student MAP (Monetary Award Program) grants.

The budget also funds Gov. JB Pritzker’s early childhood plan called Smart Start. It aims to eliminate preschool deserts and expand the childcare workforce.

Koehler added despite the increase in funding for higher education, Illinois' funding formula for colleges and universities is flawed, especially when it comes to Illinois State University.

“ISU as an example is one of the state schools that does not have the same amount of equity funding per student as other state-supported schools,” Koehler said. “I’d like to see that brought up a bit.”

ISU was recently added to Koehler’s district when the state drew new political maps following the 2020 census.

Koehler also said he supports increased funding for law enforcement that’s included in the budget to address an increase in violence. “We hear about incidents every weekend,” Koehler said.

The budget provided $30 million for police departments to buy equipment, including body cameras which are a new state requirement. It also includes $10 million for police departments to hire and retain officers and $4 million for firearm ballistics technology.

Koehler pushed back against Republican claims they were shut out of the budget process by Democrats, who hold supermajorities in the House and Senate.

“We hear that every year, so I’m not surprised,” Koehler said, adding the budget included several Republican priorities.

WGLT – Made Possible By You
We depend on your support to keep telling stories like this one. You – together with donors across the NPR Network – create a more informed public. Fact by fact, story by story. Please take a moment to donate now and fund the local news our community needs. Your support truly makes a difference.

Illinois
Eric Stock
Eric Stock is the News Director at WGLT. You can contact Eric at ejstoc1@ilstu.edu.
See stories by Eric Stock
Joe Deacon
Joe Deacon is a reporter at WCBU.
See stories by Joe Deacon