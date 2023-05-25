Statewide: How to talk with the bereaved
It can be awkward conversation when talking to those who are grieving. But an author tells us it's an important one.
Dr. Dee Stern is a grief counselor and chaplain at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield. Her book, Comforting the Bereaved Through Listening and Positive Response, offers guidance on reaching out to those experiencing a difficult time. She visits with us on this episode.
Also this week:
* Peter Medlin talks with graduating seniors about the role the pandemic played in their high school experience.
* Lisa Philip tells us about a pending U.S. Supreme Court decision that could change college admissions.
* Harvest Public Media's Eva Tesfaye reports on the growing interest in the grain known as millets.
* Illinois has a new national park. We learn more about New Philadelphia, the first town legally registered by a formerly enslaved person.
* Chad Davis talks with the former part-owner of WESL in East St. Louis, which helped bring hip hop music to the St. Louis area in the genre's early days.
* Yvonne Boose takes us to a community having a conversation about Cultural Equity Plans.
* Maria Gardner Lara talked with a university psychology department to learn what diversity means, beyond just a buzzword.
