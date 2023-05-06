Officials release more names of victims from I-55 pileup

The Illinois State Police Saturday released additional names of those killed during a series of accidents during a dust storm along Interstate-55, south of Springfield.

Police say seven people died:

Joseph Bates, 73-year-old from Crystal Lake, IL

Donna Bates, 71-year-old from Crystal Lake, IL

Earl LeGrand, 64-year-old from Florissant, MO

Michael Zinchuk, 55-year-old from Champaign, IL

Amy Zinchuk, 54-year-old from Champaign, IL

Shirley Harper, 88-year old from Franklin, WI

State Police said the agency is working closely with the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office to confirm the identification of the final remaining victim. Information will be released once positive identification is complete

and family notifications have been made.

The accidents occurred on May 1 at approximately 10:55 a.m. on both northbound and southbound Interstate 55 between mile markers 72 and 78 near Farmersville in Montgomery County. A total of 72 vehicles are known to be involved in the crashes.

37 people were transported to area hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to critical.

Gusty winds blew dust from farm fields across the highway, resulting in low visibility.