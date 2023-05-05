© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
State Week: Guilty on all counts

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler III
Published May 5, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT
The former CEO of Commonwealth Edison and three former lobbyists for the utility were found guilty this week in what prosecutors described as a bribery scheme to gain favor with ex-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

The jury convicted former CEO Anne Pramaggiore along with Jay Doherty, Mike McClain and John Hooker. After weeks of testimony, the verdicts came down Tuesday.

One juror said they were unconvinced by defense arguments that that happened was "business as usual" in government.

While the cases will likely be appealed, it remains unclear how the outcome could affect Madigan's trial, which is set for next year.

We recap the trial and look ahead with our panel featuring host Sean Crawford, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and the Chicago Tribune's Ray Long, who covered the trial and authored the book "The House That Madigan Built."

