State Week: In the hands of the jury

The bribery trial of three former Commonwealth Edison lobbyists and the former CEO has gone to the jury.

The defendants are accused of a scheme to give jobs and contracts to associates of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. Prosecutors say the goal was to get favorable legislation approved. Defense attorneys have argued their clients only participated in legal lobbying.

We also look at some of the financial pressures facing the state as lawmakers work toward a budget for the next fiscal year.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois' Hannah Meisel.