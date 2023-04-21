© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
State Week: Mr. Johnson goes to Springfield

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIAlex Degman
Published April 21, 2023
Chicago's mayor-elect addressed a joint session of the Illinois General Assembly. Brandon Johnson, who will take office next month, preached unity with the rest of the state.

He said Chicago families face the same problems as others in Illinois. And, he argued all of Illinois can prosper together. Still, Johnson gave no indication of exactly what he wants from the legislature, including financial help for his city.

Our panel also talks about the march toward a state budget, the suspension of faculty and staff strikes on three public university campuses and pending legislation tied to Native Americans.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and WBEZ/Illinois Public Radio statehouse reporter Alex Degman.

Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
Alex Degman
