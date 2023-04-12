Statewide: Lincoln's principles affected his policy

While he has been gone for 168 years, scholars continue to debate the life and legacy of Abraham Lincoln. On this episode of Statewide, we talk about Lincoln's conscience, which often resulted in actions that put his political future in jeopardy.

We also hear from the author of "The Black Man's President" and discuss the famous Gettysburg Address.

Also :

* Susie An takes a closer look at high impact tutoring of students.

* Peter Medlin of WNIJ examines changes at the Rockford Public Schools to prevent suspensions and expulsions.

* Maria Gardner Lara visits Belvidere, which has had a couple of tough blows recently: Damage from a tornado and a major auto plant shutting down.