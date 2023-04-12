State Week: Illinois and the Progressive Movement

After key victories in the Chicago mayoral election and a race for the Wisconsin Supreme Court, there is a growing reference to a "blue wall" in the upper Midwest. Illinois, especially under the Pritzker Administration, has become a haven for abortion and tilted to the left on many other social issues. This is happening as voters outside of the Chicago area have gone more conservative.

Our panel discusses Illinois' progressive profile on a national level and how the state is symbolic of the political landscape in the country, where a partisan divide is growing wider.

Also, Democrats chose Chicago to host their political convention next summer and we focus on legislation that could lift a moratorium on nuclear power plant construction. Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professors Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Chris Mooney.