State Week: Key government witness on the stand in ComEd bribery trial

Fidel Marquez is a former Commonwealth Edison executive turned government informant. His testimony dominated the federal trial of four other former ComEd officials during the week.

Prosecutors used Marquez in an effort to show how the utility worked to keep on the good side of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

The government alleges jobs, contracts and money were provided so that Madigan, who is scheduled for trial next year, would help ComEd with favorable legislation.

Defense attorneys attempted to discredit Marquez as someone trying to save himself from a long prison term.

Host Sean Crawford and Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler are joined by WBEZ reporter Dave McKinney, who has been covering the trial.