© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Watch the DeKalb County Candidate Forums here!
Illinois

State Week: Key government witness on the stand in ComEd bribery trial

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIDave McKinney
Published March 31, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT
State Week logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS

Fidel Marquez is a former Commonwealth Edison executive turned government informant. His testimony dominated the federal trial of four other former ComEd officials during the week.

Prosecutors used Marquez in an effort to show how the utility worked to keep on the good side of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

The government alleges jobs, contracts and money were provided so that Madigan, who is scheduled for trial next year, would help ComEd with favorable legislation.

Defense attorneys attempted to discredit Marquez as someone trying to save himself from a long prison term.

Host Sean Crawford and Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler are joined by WBEZ reporter Dave McKinney, who has been covering the trial.

Illinois
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
See stories by Charles N. Wheeler III
Dave McKinney
See stories by Dave McKinney