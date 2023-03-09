Statewide: A program for kids in distress is failing to meet demand

A new investigation from member station WBEZ finds Illinois' lifeline program for kids is buckling under the weight of demand, along with a lack of funding and capacity. It discovered thousands of children are unable to get the type of intensive behavioral health support many need.

We hear reporting from the front line of the youth mental health crisis.

Also this week:

* We visit with the new Illinois Department of Natural Resources Director Natalie Phelps Finnie.

* Eric Stock talks with a consumer advocate about insurance rate hikes. State Farm has finalized a $182 million hike for auto policies.

* Rich Egger reports on a new home for two retired public transit buses from western Illinois.

* Yvonne Boose with WNIJ explains how Rockford is using poetry to highlight health literacy.

* Maria Gardner Lara talks with a researcher about increasing Medicaid coverage for undocumented immigrants.

* We bring you the story of a former political operative in Illinois who left that behind to become a marijuana farmer.

* Harvest Public Media's Jonathon Ahl has details on cover crop usage.

* As Daylight Saving Time resumes, Melissa Tucker with the Illinois chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, explains how the clock shifting can be especially challenging for people with forms of dementia.