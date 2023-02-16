Statewide: Violence at the end of the school day

Fatal shootings of students near a school as they make their way home have been rare. But in Chicago in the last year there was a spike.

Last year, nine children 17 years old or younger were killed on a weekday in the hours that students head home — between 2 p.m. and 4:49 p.m. That's according to a WBEZ/Chicago Sun-Times analysis of shooting records and media accounts of killings over the last decade.

Also this week:

* Charlie Schlenker talks with Ajay Samant, dean of the Illinois State University College of Business, about inflation and a possible recession.

* Peter Medlin of WNIJ has more school investments in mental health.

Brian Munoz/Brian Munoz/St. Louis Public Radio / St. Louis Public Radio Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker gives his annual state of the state speech and budget address on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at the Illinois capitol in Springfield.

* Tim Shelley speaks with Heather Miller, the first Director of Tribal Relations at the Illinois State Museum, about her role.

* From Minnesota, the story of a teenager who has quite the streak going: He's slept outside for over 1000 consecutive nights.

* Eric Schmid reports on the challenges for development along the Mississippi River in St. Louis.

* Alex Degman recaps Gov. JB Pritzker's budget proposal for the next fiscal year.