Statewide: Violence at the end of the school day
Fatal shootings of students near a school as they make their way home have been rare. But in Chicago in the last year there was a spike.
Last year, nine children 17 years old or younger were killed on a weekday in the hours that students head home — between 2 p.m. and 4:49 p.m. That's according to a WBEZ/Chicago Sun-Times analysis of shooting records and media accounts of killings over the last decade.
Also this week:
* Charlie Schlenker talks with Ajay Samant, dean of the Illinois State University College of Business, about inflation and a possible recession.
* Peter Medlin of WNIJ has more school investments in mental health.
* Tim Shelley speaks with Heather Miller, the first Director of Tribal Relations at the Illinois State Museum, about her role.
* From Minnesota, the story of a teenager who has quite the streak going: He's slept outside for over 1000 consecutive nights.
* Eric Schmid reports on the challenges for development along the Mississippi River in St. Louis.
* Alex Degman recaps Gov. JB Pritzker's budget proposal for the next fiscal year.