Bloomington woman killed in Peoria's first homicide of 2023
A Bloomington woman is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on Peoria's South Side.
Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said 29-year-old Sara Gater died Thursday morning at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. She was shot around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of West Wiswall.
Her autopsy will be scheduled after organ procurement.
Peoria police currently have no suspect information. This is Peoria's first reported homicide of 2023.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at (309) 673-4521, CrimeStoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000, or text the tip411 line.
We depend on your support to keep telling stories like this one. You – together with NPR donors across the country – create a more informed public. Fact by fact, story by story. Please take a moment to donate now and fund the local news our community needs. Your support truly makes a difference.