© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Illinois

State Week: Lawsuits keep coming against the assault weapons law

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler III
Published January 27, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST
State Week logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS

Gov. JB Pritzker signed the gun law earlier this month. Since then, both state and federal challenges have been filed. More could be coming. We discuss the legal action and how it all could play out.

Illinois also paid off unemployment insurance trust fund debt racked up during the pandemic and we hear about a report that rises concerns over road funding in the age of electric vehicles.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Lee Enterprises' State Government Reporter Brenden Moore.

Illinois
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
See stories by Charles N. Wheeler III