Statewide: Obstacles for cannabis craft growers

On this episode, we learn more about challenges facing cannabis craft growers. These are often in disadvantaged areas. Dozens of licenses have been issued in Illinois, but many are having trouble with financing needed to get up and running.

Also this week:

* Kendall Crawford reports on why consumers are seeing higher prices for eggs.

* WNIJ's Peter Medlin tells us about the Illinois Public Safety and Violence Prevention Task Force and its latest hearing.

* Side Effects Public Media's Darian Benson explains a researcher wants to see if theatrical portrayals of life with addiction can help reduce stigma among medical professionals.

* WGLT's Charlie Schlenker breaks down an inspector general report that found systemic flaws in Illinois prison hiring.

* Elizabeth Rembert reports on how the national battle over abortion has reached small town governments in some states.

* Maureen McKinney speaks with Rep. Kelly Cassidy about recent abortion legislation in Illinois and what might lie ahead.

* Mackenzie Martin has the story of Dr. Annie Smith, who performed illegal abortions in Missouri more than a century ago.

* Eric Schmid has more on a military command at Scott Air Force Base and how it is helping Ukraine in the war against Russia.