Former congressman Davis gets new job with a D.C. lobbying firm

One week after leaving office, former central Illinois congressman Rodney Davis has a new job.

The former five-term lawmaker from Taylorville has joined the Washington, D.C. lobbying firm of Cozen O’Connor Public Strategies as a managing director.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to work alongside my colleagues on a bipartisan basis to improve the quality of life for all Americans,” Davis said in a news release. “With Cozen O’Connor Public Strategies, I’m eager for the opportunity to carry on my public policy work.”

Davis lost in the Republican primary last year to fellow incumbent Mary Miller.

The head of the U.S. House Financial Services Committee, Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., told Politico that Davis was one of the most sought-after lawmakers leaving Congress.

A good government advocate said the revolving door from Capitol Hill to K Street is far too common because of the potential for corruption between current and former lawmakers and wealthy special interests.

“Former Congressman Davis’ actions are unremarkable, but that doesn’t make them any less problematic,” said Donald Sherman, senior vice president and chief legal counsel for the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington. “The revolving door is a continual reminder there needs to be more aggressive ethics reform on the Hill.”

Sherman said Congress is unlikely to consider tougher ethics reforms to eliminate conflicts of interest because the current system suits lawmakers well.