Eureka man accused of threatening school

Police say a 39-year-old Eureka man is charged with making a terrorist threat after he allegedly threatened to harm a family member on school grounds.

Eureka Police announced his arrest in a Facebook post Saturday, saying there was "no community threat at this time." Police did not identify the school district involved.

Police said the Eureka man faced preliminary charges of making a terrorist threat and disorderly conduct. He was being held at the Woodford County jail, police said.

In a Facebook post on Saturday morning, the El Paso Parks and Recreation department said it had canceled all activities for the day, citing "everyone's safety." A few hours later, they said the "issue had been resolved." It's unclear if that was connected to the Eureka threat; El Paso is about 13 miles east of Eureka.