State Week: Assault weapons ban advances

The Illinois House narrowly approved the measure, just over six months after a gunman with a semiautomatic weapon shot and killed seven people and injured dozens more at the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park.

The Senate could consider the change as early as this weekend. Gov. JB Pritzker has made it one of his priorities.

We also discuss the status of the Pre-Trial Fairness Act and reminisce about Secretary of State Jesse White, who is leaving office Monday after six terms. Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and the Chicago Tribune's Jeremy Gorner

