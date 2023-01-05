Statewide: The impact of warmer winters

The average winter temperature in Illinois has risen about five degrees since 1970. We learn about the effects on farmers.

And we learn about a small community restoring its historic opera house with help from a nonprofit. Listen to this week's Statewide.

Our lineup:

* Sean Crawford has the story of Bix Beiderbecke, a renowned jazz musician from the Quad Cities. He died at a young age, but his work continues to inspire nearly a century later.

* Shala Farzan reports how warmer winters are changing how some farmers grow their crops.

* Peter Medlin has details on how school officials have handled concerns over violence in Rockford.

* Eric Stock of WGLT speaks with Fitch Ratings' Jim Auden about the insurance industry. We learn about a changing landscape and what it means for Bloomington-based State Farm.

* Dan Mihalopoulos introduces us to a former Democratic insider who has left Illinois to launch a marijuana farm.

* Rhitu Chatterjee has details on a study that shows, as more states legalize cannabis, more children are consuming edibles. The result can be serious.

* Tim Shelley brings us more on an effort to restore the historic Ellisville Opera House in Fulton County.