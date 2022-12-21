Statewide: Challenges for rural hospitals

Many rural hospitals are on track to experience their worst financial year in decades. Lawmakers say a new federal designation could be a lifeline. But others aren't so sure.

Listen to this week's Statewide.

Our lineup:

* Dave McKinney reflects on the life and career of outgoing Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White.

* Peter Medlin continues his focus on the freshman year of high school.

* WGLT's Lyndsay Jones looks at the proposed Restoring America's Wildlife Act and what it could mean for Illinois.

* Side Effects Public Media's Natalie Krebs has more on an effort to help rural hospitals and why some are skeptical.

* Tim Shelley speaks with doctors from OSF HealthCare about a new remote patient monitoring program as RSV and other respiratory illnesses spike.

* Maureen McKinney speaks with Wally Paynter of the Southern Illinois AIDS Coalition about a program to help families in the area.

* Maria Gardner Lara speaks with a Rockford student who achieved a perfect ACT score.

* Author Tara McClellan McAndrew tells us how Jane Addams of Hull House became "the most dangerous woman in America."

* We learn about the SAFE2Help app that encourages young people to seek help before harm.