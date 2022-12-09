Durbin elected again as Senate Majority Whip

Senator Dick Durbin will continue to be the number two ranking Democrat in the U-S Senate. Durbin was unanimously reelected this week as Senate Majority Whip for the upcoming congress, a position he’s held since 2005.

Durbin will also continue as Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

"I am honored to continue to serve the Senate Democratic Caucus as Whip and Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee. The midterm elections showed that Americans support the vision Senate Democrats, along with President Biden and Vice President Harris, have for the nation. And we will continue our work for the American people,” Durbin said in a prepared statement.

Durbin, 78, was first elected to the U.S. House in 1982. He was elected to the Senate in 1997 and is now in his fifth term. The East St. Louis native makes his home in Springfield.

Durbin's office said only five others from Illinois have served as party leaders in the Senate. Before Durbin, the most recent was Alan Dixon who was Chief Deputy Whip.