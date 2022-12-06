© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Illinois

State will hold informational session for 120 laid-off Reditus Labs employees

WCBU | By Tim Shelley
Published December 6, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST
Reditus Laboratories said it has invested more than $15 million into its new facility in Pekin and has grown to more than 300 employees.
Eric Stock
/
WGLT
The Reditus Laboratories facility in Pekin.

One hundred and twenty Reditus Laboratories employees are losing their jobs.

That's according to data provided by the company to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. Layoffs are effective starting Jan. 3. The state will provide an informational session for laid-off Reditus workers on Dec. 13.

The company's closure was announced in October, and testing ceased in early November. The company was placed into a receivership in April as an ongoing legal dispute between the company's owners continues in Tazewell County. The owners didn't oppose liquidating the company as that lawsuit proceeds.

One of the owners is Aaron Rossi, who faces federal tax and mail fraud charges. Reditus also is under federal investigation for its billing practices, according to a recent court filing.

During the height of the pandemic, Reditus Labs raked in more than $200 million in state contracts to conduct COVID-19 testing.

Illinois
